2 men wanted for ‘violent felonies’ taken into custody by Bakersfield, Tulare County law enforcement

Crime Watch

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two men were taken into custody Thursday evening following a SWAT standoff involving Tulare County law enforcement in East Bakersfield.

A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers assisted Tulare County sheriff’s deputies who were searching for a man wanted for a “violent felony” in the area of Monterey Street and Alta Vista Drive Thursday afternoon.

Tulare authorities took a man into custody, according to police. During the same search, a second man also wanted for a “violent felony” was taken into custody by Bakersfield police officers, the department said. Their names were not released Thursday night.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News