2 men wanted for ‘violent felonies’ taken into custody by Bakersfield, Tulare County law enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two men were taken into custody Thursday evening following a SWAT standoff involving Tulare County law enforcement in East Bakersfield.

A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers assisted Tulare County sheriff’s deputies who were searching for a man wanted for a “violent felony” in the area of Monterey Street and Alta Vista Drive Thursday afternoon.

Tulare authorities took a man into custody, according to police. During the same search, a second man also wanted for a “violent felony” was taken into custody by Bakersfield police officers, the department said. Their names were not released Thursday night.

