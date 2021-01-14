2 men recovering following apparent shooting at Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are recovering after they were shot and wounded, eventually making their way to a Downtown Bakersfield hospital.

Police said the incident began at around 7:15 p.m. with a call for a report of shots heard near the Valley Plaza Mall. Officers arrived at the mall on Ming Avenue when they were alerted to a vehicle that was found in a center median on Truxtun Avenue near Oak Street. The vehicle had blood and bullet holes in it. Moments later, two men described to be in their 20s arrived at Mercy Hospital on Truxtun Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds.

The two men were then taken to Kern Medical for further treatment, according to police. One of the men suffered major wounds and the other’s wounds were described as moderate. Both are expected to survive, police said Wednesday night.

Officers later found bullet casings at the Valley Plaza Mall, but it was unclear where exactly at the mall the shooting occurred.

No information about a possible suspect or suspects was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.