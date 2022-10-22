BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said two men were arrested on suspicion of theft from local businesses.

Officials said detectives arrested Johnathan A. Perkins, 51, and Marcus A. Gonzales, 29, during a retail theft operation on Oct. 19.

According to police, Perkins was booked into the Kern County Jail on theft-related charges.

Gonzales was booked into jail on theft and drug-related charges, officials said in a release.

Neither Perkins nor Gonzales were listed in custody Saturday, according to Kern County jail records.