2 men arrested, found with 100 pounds of marijuana in a car: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men allegedly found with 100 pounds of marijuana and a loaded gun inside a vehicle were arrested in Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they arrested Christian Barajas, 30, of Riverside, and Bernabe Brito, 51, of Bishop on Friday in the 2200 block of Panama Lane.

KCSO alleges the two are involved in sales and trafficking of marijuana. A loaded firearm was also found inside the vehicle, according to deputies.

Barajas and Brito were booked into the Kern County jail on multiple drug and conspiracy charges. Barajas was also booked on weapons charges.