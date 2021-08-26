2 men arrested for possession of stolen property, drug and firearm charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office says two men were arrested in Wasco after they were allegedly found in possession of stolen property and a loaded unregistered firearm.

Officials say deputies in Wasco were on patrol in the 300 block of Smoke Tree Court just before 2 a.m. when they located a vehicle with expired registration with two people inside.

Deputies searched the vehicle and say they found a loaded unregistered firearm, suspected methamphetamine, stolen ID cards and a shaved key.

Two men in the vehicle were detained and arrested. They were identified as Emanuel Melchor, 25, of Bakersfield and Eric Ortiz, 27, of McFarland and booked into the Kern County Jail on felony firearm charges, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and possession of stolen property, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.