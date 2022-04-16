BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested two men for attempted vehicle theft on April 7.

Police received a call just before midnight from someone stating their neighbor saw a man break into her car and appeared to be manipulating the vehicle’s ignition. The reporting party’s neighbor chased the suspect off with a golf club. He fled the scene with a second suspect who was driving a different vehicle, according to RPD.

A short time later, officers found the suspects at a gas station. They found Jacob Brinsfield,32, of Lake Isabella, and Blakely Harrell-Barona, 29, of Trona, in possession of a shaved key which is commonly used as a burglary tool to steal vehicles.

The suspects were also in possession of a firearm with a capacity magazine and ammunition. Since Brinsfield and Harrell-Barona are both felons, they are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Brinsfield also had a felony warrant for his arrest, according to police.

Brinsfield and Harrell-Barona were arrested and booked into the Kern County Sheriff Department Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield, Calif.