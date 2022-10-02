BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police in Tehachapi said two men were arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly stealing dozens of sheets of plywood from a Home Depot.

The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 2, a patrol officer noticed a pickup truck with plywood in the truck bed driving away from the Home Depot at 507 N. Mill St. with its lights off.

According to police, the truck driver then drove onto the eastbound Highway 58 with some of the sheets of plywood flying off the back of the truck as the driver sped up.

The officer pulled over the truck and detained the driver and one other man inside. Officials said officers recovered the plywood worth over $1,400 that was stolen from the Home Depot.

The two men were identified as Edilberto Cervantes, 28 of Highland and Esau Juarez, 28, of San Bernardino. The two were booked into the Kern County Jail for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to Tehachapi police.

Anyone with information on the case can 661-822-2222.