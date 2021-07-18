2 men arrested allegedly found in possession of guns, ammunition, drugs at Bakersfield motel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County deputies arrested two men allegedly found to be in possession of firearms, ammunition, and drugs Saturday at a Bakersfield motel, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the Motel 6 on Olive Tree Court on July 17 where they located two stolen vehicles in the motel’s parking lot. Officials said deputies identified and detained two suspects connected to one of the stolen vehicles and searched a room at the motel.

During the search, officials say, deputies found an AR-style rifle, a handgun with a suppressor, multiple high-capacity magazines, and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Deputies also say they found drugs inside the motel room including:

1.8 grams of heroin

11.9 grams of methamphetamine

4.6 grams of cocaine

222 grams of suspected fentanyl

More than 100 Xanax pills

Officials said two men were arrested and booked on multiple felony drug, weapons possession charges and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.