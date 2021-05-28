2 Kern residents charged with illegally possessing guns and ammunition

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of being felons in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Christopher Howard, 45, of Delano, and Liandro Romero Cuevas, 33, of Bakersfield, appeared in court this week after a grand jury returned separate indictments, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California.

On April 28, police contacted Howard in Delano while he carried a pouch bag containing a load 9mm handgun and a loaded high-capacity magazine, according to the release. Howard has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.

In the other case, Cuevas on Feb. 4 was found in possession of a Savage Arms 12-gauge rifle he’s barred from owning because he has three felony convictions, the release said.

Both men face up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.