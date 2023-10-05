BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Kern County men have been indicted on federal charges after allegedly stealing hundreds of pounds of explosives from a Lake Isabella facility.

According to Department of Justice officials, Roy Vigneault, 20, of Lake Isabella, and Michael Roy Anglin, 21, of Wofford Heights, have been charged with receiving and transporting explosives without a license and distributing explosives to a non-licensed person. .

Vigneault was allegedly involved in the theft of over 700 pounds of Hydromite from a Lake Isabella facility.

The Hydromite was securely stored by the Army Corps of Engineers in Lake Isabella, according to officials. Federal prosecutors said the Hyrdomite contained ammonium nitrate — a military grade explosive that has been used in terrorist attacks like the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Vigneault allegedly recruited Anglin to assist in selling the Hydromite for profit. Neither of them were licensed to handle or transport explosives, federal prosecutors said.

Vigneault and Anglin face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count if convicted, according to officials.