BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged in Saturday’s raucous street takeover, in which police were assaulted and intersections blocked for illegal car stunts, pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Defense lawyer Breanne Ruelas entered not-guilty pleas on behalf of Jose Torres in connection with Saturday’s street takeover in Bakersfield.

Simon Martinez, 20, and Jose Torres, 19, both of Wasco, pleaded not guilty to gun and drug offenses. Martinez also faces a charge of recklessly evading peace officers.

They’re due back in court May 20. Judge David Zulfa ordered Martinez held on $175,000 bail and Torres on $150,000 bail.

Officers chased a vehicle allegedly driven by Martinez that traveled into opposing traffic lanes, turned its headlights off and reached speeds above 100 mph, according to police. Officers discontinued the chase for safety reasons but a sheriff’s helicopter trailed the vehicle until it crashed and became inoperable in the 8400 block of Oliver Street.

Martinez and Torres were arrested and drugs and weapons seized, police said.

Six others were arrested at different locations of the takeover event, which police said involved a group 300 vehicles.