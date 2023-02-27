BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were injured after attempting to burglarize a residence and getting in a shootout with the homeowner Thursday night in central Bakersfield, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pine Street, just south of 24th Street.

BPD said the homeowner arrived home to find a vehicle parked in his driveway with several men fleeing from his house towards the parked vehicle.

One of the suspects produced a gun and fired at the homeowner while he was inside of his vehicle, BPD said.

The homeowner, who is a licensed concealed carry permit holder and was in possession of a firearm, returned fire. During the shootout, the homeowner was shot inside his vehicle and sustained a non-life-threatening injury, the release said.

The burglars then fled in the suspect vehicle.

BPD’s investigation later identified Melvin Carter, 43, of Palmdale as one of the suspects after he arrived at a hospital with a gunshot injury sustained during the shootout with the homeowner. Carter remains in serious but stable condition.

Officers identified and booked Frederick Minnoy III, 36, of Bakersfield into the Kern County Jail for his alleged participation in the attempted burglary and shooting. Minnoy was charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and attempted residential burglary, according to BPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.