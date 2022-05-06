BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and woman charged with murder in a deadly shooting in northeast Bakersfield have been ordered held without bail.

Erica Gonzalez is charged with murder in connection to a shooting on River Boulevard.

Joseph Barker, 20, and Erica Gonzalez, 25, had their arraignment postponed one week Friday on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person. The delay was granted to let the Public Defender’s office check for conflicts in representing Gonzalez.

The two are accused in the shooting death of a woman at River Boulevard and Water Street. She was taken to Kern Medical and died during surgery, according to sheriff’s officials.

Her name has not been released.

Shortly after the shooting, deputies found a vehicle and suspects described by witnesses in the 1700 block of Oregon Street, officials said. They took Barker and Gonzalez into custody, and at least two guns were seized, according to the sheriff’s office.