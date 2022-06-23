Denell King, left, and Taeviyon Wandick are charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting on Highway 58.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were bound over for trial and one had charges dismissed this week in connection with a deadly car-to-car shooting.

At Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, a judge found enough evidence to hold Denell Martray King and Taeviyon Jamil Wandick on charges including murder and conspiracy, court records show. Charges were dismissed against Christopher Jamurea Thompson. He’s no longer listed in custody.

King, 23, and Wandick, 21, are due back in court June 30, when a trial date will be set.

They’re accused of traveling in a Toyota Camry that followed a Chevy Camaro from Valley Plaza mall onto Highway 58. Witnesses reported men occupying a Toyota fired at the Camaro, causing it to crash east of Union Avenue, court documents say.

The driver, Daniell Mykal Williams, had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to coroner’s officials.

King and Wandick, identified in reports as members of the East Side Crips, were on parole and wearing ankle monitors that tracked their whereabouts at the time of the shooting. They were arrested May 7.