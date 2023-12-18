BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury on Monday convicted a man and woman of first-degree murder for a shooting that occurred during a brief quarrel at a Bakersfield gas station, according to court records.

Erica Gonzalez, 27, and Joseph Barker, 21, both face a minimum of 40 years to life in prison in the death of Angel Izona Bowdey, 24. Their sentencing is scheduled next month.

Erica Gonzalez, file image

In addition to murder, Barker was found guilty of attempted murder and assault with a gun, and Gonzalez was found guilty of assault with a gun and firing a gun from a vehicle, court records show.

According to court documents, Bowdey drove to the On the Go gas station on River Boulevard and honked to get a car blocking access to the pumps to move. The car didn’t budge, and Bowdey got out and slammed her hands on the hood of the Chrysler 300. She told its occupants to move the vehicle.

A woman stepped out of the Chrysler and was handed a gun by the driver, who was also armed, according to reports. Both then fired shots at Bowdey, documents said. She was hit twice, and died during surgery at Kern Medical.

The Chrysler left the scene and was later located by a sheriff’s helicopter in East Bakersfield. Gonzalez and Barker ran from the car and were taken into custody. Two guns — one stolen — were seized.