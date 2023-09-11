BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were sentenced Monday to life terms in prison for a gas station shooting that wounded two people.

Ronald Goosby was sentenced to 152 years to life in prison and Joshua Smith to 59 years to life, according to the District Attorney’s office. They were convicted in July of attempted murder and assault charges.

The shooting happened early March 17, 2022, at the Diamond Shamrock Gas Station on the corner of Union Avenue and Fourth Street, police said. A man suffered serious injuries and a woman police identified as an uninvolved bystander received minor injuries.

Smith and Goosby were running from the scene when officers arrived and took them into custody, police said. A handgun was recovered.