BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A couple convicted of murder in the 2020 stabbing death of a man in an alley were sentenced Tuesday to life terms in prison.

Louis Bell, 51, received a sentence of 26 years to life while girlfriend Mindie Evans, 38, got 25 years to life, according to court records. The two were found guilty of murder and conspiracy in the death of Dontae Maurice Lee, 38.

Text messages between Bell and Evans revealed the two discussed killing Lee, a homeless man known by the nickname “2000,” in retaliation after Evans accused him of attempting to sexually assault her, according to prosecutors.

Lee died from multiple stab wounds, his body found in an alley near the Fastrip at 805 34th St. It’s alleged Bell carried out the slaying.

Afterward, Bell sent messages saying “hungry after killing” and “alright 2000 gone cuz thanks to me.” A phone belonging to him was dropped near Lee’s body, prosecutor Stephanie Zigler said.

Bell’s brother, Dellon Bell, 48, was also charged but acquitted.

Zigler argued at trial Dellon Bell also stabbed Lee, but his attorney, Elliott B. Magnus, asserted there was no evidence suggesting his client knew about the plan to kill Lee or that he participated in the killing. Thousands of text messages were reviewed, Magnus said, but not one showed Dellon Bell had advance knowledge of the crime.