BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Daniell Mykall Williams went to Valley Plaza mall on a May evening last year. He minded his own business, didn’t bother anyone.

East Side Crips gang members spotted him driving through a parking lot and, erroneously believing he was a rival gang member, followed him in another vehicle from the mall onto Highway 58, where they caught up to him and opened fire.

Williams, 24, was hit in the temple, among other areas. His car crashed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In sentencing Williams’ killers on Thursday, Judge John W. Lua said many murder cases have been heard in his courtroom, “and this one has to be one of the most senseless cases I have ever presided over.”

Both men showed “complete callousness to human life,” Lua said.

He sentenced Taeviyon Wandick, 22, and Denell King, 25, to life behind bars. Each received life without the possibility of parole, plus 25 years to life, plus five years.

Wandick didn’t appear phased. He kept looking toward the audience and smiling. Once the hearing was over, he again faced several audience members and made a heart symbol using his hands.

A jury last month found Wandick and King guilty of first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, participating in a street gang, conspiracy to commit a crime and gang conspiracy.

According to California Highway Patrol reports, on the evening of May 5, 2022, Wandick and King chased Williams on Highway 58 at speeds over 90 mph.

King brought his vehicle alongside Williams’ Toyota Camry and Wandick fired at least seven shots from the passenger seat, prosecutors said.

A Bakersfield police sergeant recognized the two from mall surveillance footage, according to court documents. Both were on parole and wearing GPS ankle monitors; the devices placed them at the scene of the crime, documents said.

They were arrested May 7. Wandick was taken into custody in the 2000 block of Larcus Avenue, and King in the 1400 block of Kentucky Street.