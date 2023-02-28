BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men found guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of a man in southwest Bakersfield were sentenced to life terms in prison on Tuesday.

Tymere Ross was sentenced to 25 years to life and Kenton McDaniel to 40 years to life in the killing of Hardeep Singh, 32. Ross and McDaniel are both 24.

The two were convicted of second-degree murder and gang charges in December and were acquitted of conspiracy, attempted robbery and burglary. The jury also acquitted them of first-degree murder, instead convicting them on the lesser charge.

A victim advocate read a statement from Singh’s family that said the shooting not only killed Singh but destroyed his family. His mother died from grief shortly afterward and his father from acute liver failure after spending years of drinking to excess following Singh’s death.

“His loss will be acutely felt by all,” the advocate read.

Singh was found dead in the 8200 block of North Laurelglen Boulevard on Nov. 24, 2017. A woman and juvenile were also arrested in Singh’s death.

The woman, Tinamarie Hawthorne, in 2018 pleaded no contest to being an accessory. It’s unclear what happened in the juvenile’s case.

