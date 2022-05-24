BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested two after a vehicle code violation stop turned into a car and foot chase.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle near Planz Road and Sandra Drive around 9:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Armando Chavez, 20, did not stop and led officers on a car chase that ended on the 200 block of Sperry Street.

During the pursuit, officers said a 17-year-old passenger got out of the car and led officers on a foot chase. Officers said the teen pointed a gun at a pursuing officer but then appeared to have accidentally dropped it before continuing to flee.

Both suspects were arrested without incident.

Officers said they found three unregistered handguns.

Both suspects were arrested charged with gang participation, conspiracy, felony evading, weapons violations and attempted murder of a peace officer, according to officials.