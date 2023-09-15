BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two East Side Crips gang members face life without parole after being found guilty of murder in the shooting death of a man they chased at high speeds on Highway 58.

Taeviyon Wandick, 22, and Denell King, 25, were convicted Thursday of all charges — including first-degree murder — filed in connection with the slaying of Daniell Mykal Williams, 24. They’re due back in court next week for a hearing on prior convictions and allegations, prosecutors said, after which a sentencing date will be scheduled.

“Wandick and King are facing a significant penalty for their heinous actions in taking the life of Mr. Williams and for endangering many other people while on their murderous path,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “Gangs have no place in our community, and the eradication of criminal street gangs remains a priority for the District Attorney’s office.”

According to California Highway Patrol reports, on the evening of May 5, 2022, Wandick and King followed Williams as he left Valley Plaza mall and drove onto Highway 58. Prosecutors said they chased him at speeds over 90 mph.

King brought his vehicle alongside Williams’ vehicle and Wandick opened fire from the passenger seat, prosecutors said. At least seven shots were fired. Williams, hit multiple times, crashed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP investigators obtained surveillance footage of the suspects and shared it with a Bakersfield police sergeant, who recognized them, according to court documents. The two were on parole and wearing GPS ankle monitors, which connected them to the crime.