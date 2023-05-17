BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men face more than a decade in prison after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a fatal 2021 shooting outside a home in north Bakersfield.

Emil Lee Alvary, 39, and Angelo Luis Rodriguez, 26, pleaded no contest Wednesday morning and charges of of first-degree murder and possession of a gun by a felon were dismissed, according to court records.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said Alvary and Rodriguez face 15 and 12 years in prison, respectively. Sentencing is set for June 15.

The two are charged in the Sept. 27, 2021, shooting death of Eddie Raymond Bustamante Sr., 45. Bustamante’s estranged wife told police she was having an affair with Alvary and her husband knew about it, according to court documents.

She said Bustamante entered her home on Jewett Avenue the night of Sept. 27 while she was on a video call with Alvary. He argued with her then grabbed her phone and left, and soon after she heard gunshots, according to her statement to police.

Bustamante ran back inside and collapsed and died, the wife said. Although she didn’t witness the shooting, she told police Alvary may have overheard the argument and killed Bustamante.

Alvary, a member of the Colonia Bakers gang, said he was home celebrating his birthday with several friends when he heard the argument during the video call, according to the documents. He told investigators Rodriguez told him he had a gun and offered to drive him to Bustamante’s home.

They drove by the house in Rodriguez’s light gray Ford Explorer, Alvary told police, and when Bustamante came outside Rodriguez shot him several times.

Rodriguez admitted driving Alvary to Bustamante’s residence but said Alvary was the shooter, not him, the documents said. He said a gun found in the pickup was used in the shooting.