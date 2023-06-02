BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One motorist was speeding and ran a red light and another made an unsafe turn then fled the scene in a crash that killed a bicyclist north of Downtown Bakersfield earlier this year, according to court filings.

Prosecutors filed charges last month against Sheritta Joan Jennings and Mark Anthony Solorio for their alleged roles in the Jan. 27 crash that killed a bicyclist south of the intersection of Q and 34th streets.

Jennings is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter, Solorio with hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, court records show.

According to documents filed by Bakersfield police, Jennings was traveling in a 2022 Hyundai Sonata at least 25 mph over the speed limit as she headed south on Q Street. The posted speed limit is 40 mph.

Jennings ran a red light at 34th Street, according to the documents, which cite a witness and surveillance footage, then swerved to avoid Solorio’s 2018 Dodge Ram as it attempted to make a right turn from the fast lane into a gas station.

The Hyundai jumped the sidewalk and slammed into the back of the bike, knocking the bicyclist “high up in the air,” a witness told police. Jennings stayed at the scene, but Solorio left, documents said.

Surveillance footage captured the Dodge’s license plate number and police contacted Solorio.

“Solorio admitted that he should have stayed to speak with police and admitted that he should have called to report what occurred, but never did,” an investigator wrote in the documents.

Jennings is due in court on June 6. Solorio had no scheduled hearings as of Friday afternoon.