2 ex-caretakers plead no contest to felony in pouring boiling water on disabled woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men who served as caretakers for a disabled woman pleaded no contest Wednesday to a felony abuse charge in connection with pouring boiling water on her back.

Gabriel Monsibais and Anthony Alvarez pleaded no contest to causing injury to an elder or dependent adult, according to court records. Charges of torture and assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury were dismissed against Monsibais under the plea agreements, and an accessory charge was dismissed against Alvarez.

Monsibais, who admitted to heating and pouring the water on the woman, faces a maximum of seven years in prison, prosecutors said. Alvarez, who participated in a coverup, will be sentenced to time served and placed on felony probation.

The two were charged in August 2018 after Monsibais admitted his abuse of the woman to Kern County sheriff’s investigators.

Both men worked at AIMES Consulting, Inc. in Bakersfield. The abused woman, Essence Perkins, was under the care of Kern Regional Center, which contracted with AIMES for longterm care. Court documents say Perkins has several mental disorders and the mental capacity of an 8-year-old.

On July 18, 2016, Monsibais told detectives, he gave Perkins medication he knew would make her lie down. Then he filled a 10-inch pot with water and heated it on a stove until it was steaming.

Monsibais grabbed the pot and walked into Perkins’s bedroom then poured the boiling water on her back, according to his statement in sheriff’s reports. He said he filmed the incident on his cellphone but deleted it a few days later.

Monsibais said he didn’t tell Alvarez, his co-worker, what he was going to do beforehand. But they came up with a plan afterward where they claimed Perkins had a violent episode and accidentally burned herself, court documents say. Alvarez even poured hot water on Monsibais’s arm so they could argue he became injured while trying to stop Perkins from harming herself.

It wasn’t the first time they abused Perkins, Monsibais told detectives. He said he repeatedly punched and kicked the woman, and Alvarez also assaulted her.

Monsibais said they beat Perkins to help keep her under control, according to the documents.

Sentencing is scheduled April 28.