BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Christian High School was briefly placed on lockdown Friday morning because two people were attempting to break into vehicles in the school parking lot, according to BCHS President Matt Guinn.

At about 11 a.m. campus patrol saw two people in the parking lot attempting to break into vehicles and out of caution the school was placed on lockdown, according to Guinn.

The was no threat to the school at any time, Guinn said.

The lockdown was as a safety precaution for students returning to campus from off-campus lunch.

Two people were detained by campus police until the Bakersfield Police Department arrived, Guinn said. The two people were taken into custody.