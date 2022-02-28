BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two women charged with accessory and conspiracy in connection with a crash that killed a 16-year-old boy pleaded not guilty Monday.

Liliana Cidrojas and Anahy Rodelas were ordered to return to court May 11 for a hearing in which two other defendants — including the alleged driver of the vehicle that struck and killed Angel Berumen — are also scheduled to appear. The women are out on bail.

Juan Rodelas Ortega, 48, is charged with hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury and conspiracy. He’s accused of driving a pickup that hit Berumen the morning of Jan. 25 and left him in the center divider on Niles Street, according to California Highway Patrol. Berumen later died.

Cidrojas, Anahy Rodelas, Osbaldo Quintero Ortega and Juan Quintero Ramirez each face conspiracy and accessory charges. No court date has been set for Ramirez.