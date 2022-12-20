BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A jury on Monday found two men guilty of murder in the 2017 shooting death of a man in southwest Bakersfield.

Tymere Ross, 24, and Kenton McDaniel, 23, were found guilty of second-degree murder and gang charges in the death of Hardeep Singh, 32, according to court records. They were acquitted of conspiracy and attempted robbery and burglary. The jury also acquitted them of first-degree murder, instead convicting them on the lesser charge.

Singh was found dead in the 8200 block of North Laurelglen Boulevard on Nov. 24, 2017. A woman and juvenile were also arrested in Singh’s death.

The woman, Tinamarie Hawthorne, in 2018 pleaded no contest to being an accessory. It’s unclear what happened in the juvenile’s case.