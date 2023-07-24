BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury found two men guilty of attempted murder and other charges stemming from a shooting at a Bakersfield gas station.

Joshua Smith, 28, and Ronald Goosby, 35, were convicted on Friday of attempted murder and gun-related charges, according to Superior Court records. A trial started last month.

The shooting happened early March 17, 2022, at the Diamond Shamrock Gas Station on the corner of Union Avenue and Fourth Street, police said. A man suffered serious injuries and a woman — an uninvolved bystander — received minor injuries.

Smith and Goosby were running from the scene when officers arrived and took them into custody, police said. One of the men tossed a handgun that was later recovered, according to police.