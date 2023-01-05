BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been charged with murder and robbery in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in July north of Arvin.

Jose Luis Barraza, 29, and Ramon Moreno, 26, are accused of killing Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco. His body was found July 22 in the area of Buena Vista Boulevard near Comanche Drive.

Witnesses reported seeing Barraza stab Valle, according to a probable cause declaration. Witnesses also reported seeing Barraza and Moreno remove a body from a vehicle, the filing says.

Moreno is due in court at 3 p.m. for arraignment. Barraza is not listed in custody.

According to the probable cause declaration, Barraza was found in possession of Valle’s cellphone when taken into custody on an unrelated case, and his DNA was found on Valle’s left hand. Both Barraza and Moreno were contacted by authorities four hours before the homicide is believed to have occurred, according to the declaration.

Barraza and Moreno later denied having any knowledge of the homicide, but said they had seen the victim around the day he was killed, according to the declaration.