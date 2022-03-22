BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges filed in connection with a shooting at a gas station that wounded a man and woman.

Joshua Smith, 27, and Ronald Goosby, 36, were ordered held on $645,000 bail. They’re due back in court April 25.

The two are also charged with assault with a firearm on a person, possession of a firearm by a felon and gang participation, according to court records.

The shooting happened early Friday at the Diamond Shamrock Gas Station on the corner of Union Avenue and 4th Street, police said. The suspects were running from the scene when an officer arrived, police said.

One of the men tossed a handgun that was later recovered, according to police.

The man who was shot suffered major injuries and the woman — an uninvolved bystander — received minor injuries, police said.