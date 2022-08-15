BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and woman have been charged with murder in the death of a 1-year-old in Lake Isabella.

Ashley Saffell and Jeffrey Sullins were first arrested after the child’s death in January but released. Charges were filed last week and Saffell was arrested Friday, court and inmate booking records show.

Sullins is not listed in custody.

An investigation began Jan. 28 when deputies were dispatched to a home on Bernie Drive, west of Lake Isabella Boulevard and north of Chain Avenue, to a report of a child not breathing, according to sheriff’s officials. The child was found unresponsive and could not be resuscitated.

Saffell, 27, is charged with second-degree murder and Sullins with second-degree murder, assault on a child causing death and child cruelty, according to court records.

Saffell is held on $1 million bail and due in court Tuesday.