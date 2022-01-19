2 charged in Studio Movie Grill fracas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and woman have been charged in connection with causing a disturbance at Studio Movie Grill in which a gun was drawn.

Eduardo Reyes and Rahmona Monicka Reyes each face a felony charge stemming from Sunday’s incident. Authorities say Eduardo Reyes pulled a gun and pistol-whipped a theater employee. The weapon was not fired.

Eduardo Reyes, 30, is charged with assault with a firearm on a person and Rahmona Reyes, 43, faces a charge of assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to court records. Each is also charged with using offensive words in a public place, a misdemeanor.

Both are expected to be arraigned this afternoon.

Police were called to Studio Movie Grill shortly before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a fight. They were told multiple employees had been assaulted and a man pulled a gun and use it to hit an employee, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Witnesses told police the suspects fled in a white BMW and provided a partial license plate number. The vehicle was pulled over near Truxtun Avenue and Bahamas Drive, where officers took Eduardo and Rahmona Reyes into custody and seized a gun, police said.

It’s alleged the incident began with an argument over the suspects’ bill.

Eduardo Reyes also faces charges in two other cases.

In one, filed in December, he’s charged with two counts of assault with a firearm on a person, spousal abuse, making terroristic threats and damaging or destroying a wireless communication device. He faces a charge of willful cruelty to a child in a 2020 case.