Bryan Heredia is charged with two counts of murder in a shooting that occurred in Delano.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were charged with murder Tuesday in an alleged gang-related shooting that killed two other men at a Delano gas station.

Bryan Heredia, 19, and Saul Ochoa, 20, made a brief court appearance in which their arraignment was postponed one week to allow the Public Defender’s office to check if it has a conflict representing Heredia. Ochoa will be assigned an attorney through the Indigent Defense Program.

Saul Ochoa is facing charges including two counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutor John Allen told the court Heredia was the gunman, and Ochoa assisted him. Both men are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle and gang participation, among other offenses. They’re being held without bail.

Allen said the incident involved rival gang members.

The shooting happened Friday night at a Valero gas station on Girard Street and killed Jose Juarez, 28, of Delano, and Joshua Pena, 28, of Bakersfield, according to police and the coroner’s office.