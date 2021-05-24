2 brothers found guilty of attempted murder in Wasco domestic violence case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two brothers have been found guilty of attempted murder for a 2019 attack against an ex-girlfriend who refused to get back together with one of them.

Antonio Diaz, 28, and Mariano Diaz, 23, were also convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, burglary and false imprisonment with violence.

The Diazes face up to 30 years to life in prison at their June 18 sentencing, prosecutors say.

On Oct. 20, 2019, Antonio Diaz snuck into his ex-girlfriend’s home and waited for her to return from work, according to the prosecutor’s office. The ex and her 10-year-old daughter arrived home and Antonio Diaz begged her to get back together with him.

She refused, and Antonio Diaz yelled, “Action! Kill her!” according to prosecutors. His brother, who had been waiting outside, rushed in and stabbed the ex-girlfriend’s throat and face, a District Attorney’s office news release said.

While Mariano Diaz attacked the ex-girlfriend, Antonio Diaz chased the daughter as she ran outside and called for help, prosecutors said. He grabbed her by the hair and threw her down, causing her to to hit her head on the concrete and lose consciousness.

The brothers fled and the ex-girlfriend, bleeding heavily from her neck, managed to stumble to her front yard and contact neighbors, who then called 911.