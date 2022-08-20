BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield police officers were injured and hospitalized Saturday after a crash as they pursued a reported stolen vehicle on Highway 58, the department said.

According to Bakersfield police, officers attempted to pull over a reported stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Union Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle sped off toward eastbound Highway 58 and the officers followed.

An officer lost control of the patrol vehicle at the eastbound onramp to the highway and crashed into a tree injuring both officers inside, police said. Emergency responders needed to cut the driving officer out from the damaged patrol vehicle.

The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the passenger suffered minor injuries. Both officers were listed as stable at a hospital, officials said.

BPD officials add the vehicle the officers were pursuing was found abandoned by California Highway Patrol officers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.