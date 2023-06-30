BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield residents have been indicted in federal court on charges of sexually exploiting a minor and distributing child pornography, according to a news release from federal authorities.

Roy Richard Truitt III, 40, and Amber Louise Lowe, 46, conspired to photograph the minor and Truitt distributed the child porn images to others and over the internet, according to the release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. Truitt was required to register as a sex offender at the time the crimes occurred, authorities said.

If convicted, Truitt faces up to 50 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor, up to 40 years for receipt and distribution of child porn and 10 years for committing a felony offense against a minor while a registered sex offender, the release said.

Lowe faces up to 30 years in prison if found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor and up to 20 years for child porn distribution, according to the release.