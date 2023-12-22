BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield men are under arrest after allegedly burglarizing two vehicles and a trailer, containing multiple tools, from a commercial building, police said.

According to Shafter police, officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Riverside Street in Shafter to investigate a burglary at a commercial building where two vehicles and a trailer containing numerous tools had been burglarized by two unknown suspects.

Investigators identified Christopher Riley, 39 and Tony Jay Neal, 45, both of Bakersfield as suspects involved in the Oct. 26 burglary and issued arrest warrants for both men.

CHP officers arrested Riley on his warrant on Dec. 5. He plead no contest to grand theft auto charges on Dec. 19.

Neal was arrested by Bakersfield police on Dec. 19 for his felony warrant and awaits a court date.

Photo courtesy of Shafter Police Department.

One of the two vehicles stolen was recovered by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office on October 27.

The second vehicle, a 1984 J10 Jeep truck, and trailer remain missing.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, call the Shafter Police Department at 661-746-8500.