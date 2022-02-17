2 Bakersfield doctors agree to pay $75K to patient in proposed settlements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield doctors have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle lawsuits alleging they refused to treat an HIV-positive patient, according to federal authorities.

Drs. Umaima Jamaluddin and Chibuike Enyereibe Anucha were sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for the alleged discrimination.

One suit alleged Anucha refused to perform a Pap smear on the patient because she has HIV. The other alleged Jamaluddin refused to allow the patient to make an appointment for routine preventative care because of her HIV status.

Under the proposed settlements — which await official approval — the doctors have agreed to pay $37,500 each to the patient, plus a $5,000 civil penalty, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. They also must take and provide their staff with training on implementing a non-discrimination policy, complying with record-keeping obligations and providing regular reports to the department.