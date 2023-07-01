BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two popular Bakersfield businesses are cleaning house Saturday after a string of vandalism left both with broken front doors.

Blue Oak Coffee Roasting, located in Downtown Bakersfield, and Luigi’s Restaurant, located in Old Town Kern, were both vandalized overnight. Both businesses posted on Instagram notifying followers of the situation.

“Good morning everyone, we will be a little late in getting open today, someone broke our window and we need to clean up the shattered glass. Please bear with us. Thank you for your understanding,” Blue Oak Coffee Roasting wrote in an Instagram post with a picture of their front doors broken.

Luigi’s Restaurant posted a note on their front doors encouraging people to call or write to the Bakersfield City Councilman, Andrae Gonzales, whose ward includes Old Town Kern.

The restaurant also posted a picture of their broken doors on Instagram, writing, “Protect Old Town Kern.”

Gino Valpredo, president of Luigi’s, recently told KGET that security costs them $25 to $30 an hour, which can equal up to $4,800 a month based on an eight-hour a day, five-day work week.

“There’s just some people that need to be put in jail for encroaching on other peoples’ rights,” Valpredo told KGET. “And it’s not happening.”

Both businesses did open on Saturday. Luigi’s told KGET that they are encouraging residents to continue to support local businesses.