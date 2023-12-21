BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they arrested two men and confiscated firearms and suspected drugs from homes near a south Bakersfield elementary school.

Officials said deputies arrested Erik Gutierrez, 18, and Horlando Garcia, 25, on Dec. 20 after serving a search warrant and discovering large quantities of narcotics, firearms and money suspected from drug sales.

Deputies entered a home in the 300 block of McKee Road and another in the 100 block of Hudson Drive to find a combined 38 pounds of cocaine, 2.5 pounds of heroin, over 1 pound of methamphetamine and hundred pills laced with fentanyl, according to officials.

Officials said four firearms and large sums money were also seized.

Gutierrez and Garcia were booked into the Lerdo Justice Facility on suspicion of possession of controlled substance for the purpose of sales, maintaining a residence for drug sales, conspiracy and firearms charges, according to KCSO