BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of residential burglary and possession of stolen property, according to a post on the Ridgecrest Police Department Facebook.

Ridgecrest police officers were contacted by the victim on Oct. 28 who reported that two men broke into his residence and stole firearms, clothing and a safe, according to the police department. Ridgecrest Police Department officials said the victim provided surveillance footage of the two men stealing items.

According to officials, detectives and officers patrolled the area looking for the suspects. Neighbors said the suspects were driving a white Ford Explorer.

Detectives found the vehicle and then conducted a “high-risk stop” on Nicholas Reyes, 26, of Ridgecrest.

Officers and detectives then surrounded a residence where Adan Cruz, 28, of Bakersfield was suspected to be inside and ordered him out, according to the police department.

Investigation revealed the stolen property was dropped off at a residence nearby, according to officials.

Cruz and Reyes were both arrested on suspicion of five felonies including first-degree burglary, grand theft with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the inmate website.

According to the inmate website, Reyes and Cruz are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7.