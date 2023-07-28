BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and recovered a stolen catalytic converter at the Marketplace.

Officials conducted a “burglary impression operation,” at the Marketplace on Ming Avenue around 7:10 p.m. Thursday, according to BPD.

Police say Ramiro Beltran, 46, of McFarland and Bryan Moran, 38, of Bakersfield were detained on suspicion of theft of a catalytic converter of a vehicle in a business’s parking lot.

Detectives recovered the catalytic converter from the suspect’s vehicle and seized devices used for catalytic converter theft, according to BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.