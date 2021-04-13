2 arrested on gun-related charges following probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on gun-related offenses after probation officers found two sawed-off shotguns, a rifle and ammunition during a search.

Sarah Reaney was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property, among other offenses, probation officials said. One of the shotguns was determined stolen.

Cody Hiler was also arrested on gun-related charges following the search in the 400 block of Springer Street, west of Fairfax Road and south of Pioneer Drive, officers said.