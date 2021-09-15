2 arrested on gun charges after a police search of their home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on gun charges after a police search of their home in southwest Bakersfield.

The Kern County Probation Department said officers found two loaded handguns and 100 rounds of live ammunition during the search on Jones Street, near Stockdale Highway on Sept. 7.

KCPD arrested 36-year-old Clement Rhodes, who is on active Probation, and 36-year-old Ignacio Huaracha. Both were not allowed to own guns or ammunition. Clement was arrested on firearm charges and for violation of Probation. Huaracha was arrested on firearm charges.