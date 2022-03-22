RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Officials arrested two people for numerous narcotics and weapons related charges.

Ridgecrest and Kern Valley deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for vehicle code violation on March 16.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle, Lupi Esquivas, 52, was on Post Release Community Supervision with search terms for narcotics. The passenger, Krystal Steers, 25, had an active misdemeanor warrant for narcotics related offenses.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found approximately 400 fentanyl laced M-30 pills, 93 grams of fentanyl, 30 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, live ammunition, and currency, according to officials.

The estimated street value for the illegal drugs and controlled substances is $23,750, officials said.