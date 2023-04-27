Shafter, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been arrested on drugs and weapons charges after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies served a search warrant at a residence in Shafter.

The warrant was served at a home in the 200 block of Faber Street, just north of East Lerdo Highway, after deputies found evidence of narcotics trafficking during a traffic stop on April 21. according to a release.

Officials said deputies found more than 6 pounds of methamphetamines, several illegally owned weapons, ammunition and cash at the residence.

Two Shafter residents — a 43-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for multiple weapons and narcotics charges.