2 arrested in Oildale during probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County probation officers arrested two people following a search in Oildale.

Officials said officers conducted the probation search in the area of Yosemite Drive and Washington Avenue.

According to the probation department, officers found two handguns, a short-barrel shotgun and 296 rounds of ammunition along with methamphetamine and drug paraphrenalia.

Officers arrested 37-year-old Heather Karr and 54-year-old Cesar Sital.

Karr was arrested for firearm, drug offenses and violating parole. Sital was arrested for firearm, and drug-related offenses.