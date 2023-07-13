BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and woman have been taken into custody in Mexico in connection with a 2019 Bakersfield homicide, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Abraham Lopez and Missy Medina were arrested Wednesday, according to the agency. The two are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Victor Dominguez.

Dominguez, 30, was shot May 31, 2019, on Raymond A. Spruance Court, near the intersection of Panama Lane and South H Street, Bakersfield police said. He was declared dead at the scene.