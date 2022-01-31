2 arrested in Lake Isabella child’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 1-year-old in Lake Isabella, according to sheriff’s officials.

Ashley Saffell, 27, and Jeffrey Sullins, 29, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, officials said. Sullins is listed as held on $20,000 bail and due in court Tuesday while Saffell is no longer in custody, according to inmate records.

An investigation began at about 9:19 a.m. Saturday when deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Bernie Drive to a report of a child not breathing, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office release. A child was found unresponsive and life-saving measures were performed but the child could not be revived.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.