The two robbery suspects wanted for multiple incidents in Bakersfield. (Courtesy BPD)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men in connection with several convenience store robberies that happened on June 23.

Officers arrested Isaiah Jauregui, 23, and Xavier Jauregui, 21, of Bakersfield on Nov. 9. Both were taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of firearm and robbery-related charges, according to the police department.

According to the Kern County inmate website, Isaiah Jauregui is in custody on suspicion of eight felony charges, including two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of assault with a firearm on a person.

Xavier Jauregui is in custody on suspicion of seven felony charges, including two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of assault with firearm of a person, according to the Kern County inmate website.

Isaiah and Xavier Jauregui are both scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, according to the Kern County inmate website.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Isaac Aleman at 661-864-5498 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.